Whether you're looking to re-watch a classic movie you love or diving into a new gripping series, sinking into your streaming options from the comfort of your couch is one of the most relaxing ways to unwind after a long day. More than ever, Americans are moving away from traditional cable and satellite TV and turning to streaming services to find their favorite viewing options or discover new ones. According to Pew Research Center, the share of people in the U.S. who say they watch TV via cable or satellite has plummeted from 76 percent in 2015 to 56 percent in 2021. However, not all the streaming services they're switching to are created equal, as the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) recently found out.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO