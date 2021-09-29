CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers Park’s Family Matters To Host Walk & Roll-A-Thon Saturday To Raise Funds For Youth Programs

By Joe Ward
blockclubchicago.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROGERS PARK — Family Matters’ annual walk-a-thon will take place this weekend, and it will bring back a popular component added during the pandemic: a bike ride. The 32nd edition of the fundraising event, now called the Walk & Roll-A-Thon, will take place 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. Walkers and bikers will begin and end at Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St., and explore some of Rogers Park’s most popular destinations along the way.

