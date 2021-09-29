CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed Webinar

By Jonah Raskin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know something big has happened when a business journal holds a cannabis industry webinar. That’s what the North Bay Business Journal did earlier this year. Morgan Fox kicked off the event with a whirlwind tour of the American political landscape. He ended where he might have started: with a question. “Where do we go from here?” Fox, the media relations director and committee manager with the National Cannabis Industry Association, noted that there were good reasons for cannabis fans to be optimistic. But he also urged caution.

