Stock up, Stock down from Colts' 25-16 loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) couldn’t pull off an upset on the road in Week 3, falling 25-16 to the now division-leading Tennessee Titans (2-1) at Nissan Stadium.

Before all of the attention moves to another road matchup in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins (1-2), we take our last look back at the most recent game to see how it impacted the stock of a few players.

As is the case every week, the stock report is fluid. Sometimes a player’s stock is the culmination of a trend taking place over the course of a few weeks. Other times, it might be something new that we need to keep an eye on.

Here’s the stock report following the Colts’ divisional loss in Week 3:

Stock Up: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Though Muhammad has proven to be limited as a pass rusher, he excelled against the run in Week 3. It was clear early on that he was ready to make plays against Derrick Henry in order to keep the Titans offense from dominating the trenches. Muhammad’s game may not give the Colts an edge in terms of applying pressure but it was nice to see him show up against one of the best backs in the game.

Stock Down: QB Carson Wentz

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Wentz probably shouldn’t have been playing in Week 3. The 28-year-old quarterback admirably played through two ankle sprains knowing his offensive line has been a revolving door all season. But what he gave the Colts couldn’t have been that much better than throwing out Brett Hundley and/or Jacob Eason. It was clear he’s uncomfortable as a pocket passer. Hopefully, his injuries heal to the point where he can move a little better, but we shouldn’t expect too much from Wentz if he can’t use his legs.

Stock Up: LB Bobby Okereke

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After a rough start to the season, Okereke had a strong game against the Titans. He showed off an excellent coffee house blitz that resulted in him coming free through the B-gap for a sack on third down. It was also clear that he had more juice in the run game, which is something we haven’t seen a whole lot of in 2021. Hopefully, the third-year backer can build off this outing.

Stock Down: LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/John Amis

It was a rough day for Fisher. That’s putting it mildly. The veteran left tackle looked solid in his debut in Week 2 but looked like a completely different player against the Titans. Coming off of the torn Achilles, we shouldn’t be too hard on Fisher. That said, we still have to recognize when he gives up seven pressures, four quarterback hits and two sacks.

Stock Up: WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

This is more about the role Pittman Jr. has right now rather than the production. The second-year wideout proved it wasn’t a fluke in Week 2 when he saw 12 targets against the Rams. He followed it up with another 12 targets against the Titans even though it only resulted in six catches for 68 yards. Over the last two weeks, Pittman Jr. has held a 34.3% and 33.3% target share in the offense. Those are alpha-level peripherals.

Stock Down: QB Jacob Eason

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

It’s not a great look in the quarterback room right now. Wentz can barely walk meanwhile Eason is listed as the backup quarterback in name only. Had Wentz been out in Week 3, it wouldn’t have been Eason who stepped in. It would have been Brett Hundley, who is on the practice squad. If the Colts aren’t willing to at least give Eason the start when Wentz is hurt, how much longer will he really be here?