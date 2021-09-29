CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of òL New York Talks Style, Manifestation, and Incorporating Nigerian-American Culture Into The Fashion Industry

By Tameka Abraham
Essence
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Allen Aderotoye, the founder and designer behind the sought-after brand. Although it sounds a bit cliche, it’s really no secret that life is really what we make it. In recent months, we’ve encountered a roller coaster of social, emotional and political turmoil that has overturned every way of life, leaving us scrambling for answers that in the long run have challenged and redefined the landscape of what humanity and empathy truly means. One thing that’s for sure: being prepared for change and accepting that change is our new normal can potentially save us from time spent on pondering the deeper meaning of life and its entities. That’s where Allen Aderotoye comes in –– the New York bred Nigerian-American designer and founder of òL New York that has repurposed his curiosity into creativity in acceptance of our new reality.

