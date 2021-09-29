The one thing Shane Lowry is having trouble getting over after an emotional Ryder Cup debut

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — He had warned his wife to expect the “dog’s abuse” that came her way at Whistling Straits last week. And he’d told his father not to get “involved with anyone” when it happened. But it did, even if Shane Lowry at first didn’t think the crowd gathered at last week’s Ryder Cup had been “that bad.” Only after talking to his wife did the extent of the verbal torture his family had been subjected to become clear.