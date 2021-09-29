CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When to Expect Fall Foliage and Frost in Baltimore

By Amy Aaronson
foxbaltimore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrisp, fall weather is back in Baltimore and fall foliage and frost will follow. The remainder of the work week features tons of sunshine with highs in the comfortable low 70s and lows in the cool low 50s. Our next weather-maker to impact Maryland will be a disturbance accompanied by...

