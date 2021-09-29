CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Best Watches Under $100

By Oren Hartov
Gear Patrol
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding a decent watch under $100 isn’t as tough as you might think. In fact, finding a pretty damn great watch for $100 is possible, so long as you know which brands make these types of watches, which features to look out for, and you keep a few things in mind:

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The best Stitch Fix clothes for under $100 to shop this fall

As leaves start to change color, texture and look — so does your wardrobe. With the arrival of any new season, it’s a solid idea to Marie Kondo your entire closet, snag a new bodysuit or two and give your skirts a total refresh. Luckily, the styling and shopping service...
APPAREL
IndieWire

Best Camera Gear You Can Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Depending on how much you need, stocking up on camera gear can get expensive, which is why it’s nice to cut corners when you can. To help you pinch a few pennies, we searched the web to find the best camera gear that you can buy for less than $100. From tripods to lighting kits and lenses for filmmakers and photographers, see below for...
ELECTRONICS
Vogue

The 10 Best New Skincare Products Under £30

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Efficacious skincare doesn’t have to cost the earth. Whether it’s the beauty editor-beloved CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, or any one of The Ordinary’s myriad...
SKIN CARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

Just because you’re looking for a pair of affordable earbuds, it doesn’t mean that you have to give up on decent sound. If you’re looking for a good pair of wireless headphones but don’t want to break the bank, a number of brands are making great options right now that you can get for $100 or less. Of course, a small pair of buds won’t produce the excellent sound quality that our favorite audiophile headphones can, but with built-in Bluetooth, better battery life, as well as more secure ear pieces and no awkward cords in sight, the best wireless earbuds make...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watch Strap#Quartz
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Best Place to Score Luxe-Look Linen Bedding for Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m not the person who buys new sheets every year: I tend to find something I really love and stick with it. Recently, however, it was time to refresh my linen supply, and I discovered how hard it has become to find a good, high-quality set of sheets at an affordable price point. It took a ton of research, a few disappointments, and some luck, but I discovered a great source for affordable sheets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: $140 off a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, AirPod Pro Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. This Le Creuset enameled cast-iron Dutch...
MLB
Gear Patrol

The Best New Knives & EDC of October 2021

If there's one month that is pretty inextricably linked with sharp metal objects, it's October. We have be-masked cinematic icons Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers to thank for that. But whereas they often rely upon machetes and kitchen knives to do their stabby-stabby deeds, our favorite knife and EDC brands...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

It’s About Time Seiko Leveraged Its Great Chronograph History

Of all the things modern Seiko watches are known for, chronographs haven't been among them recently — which seems like a waste for a brand with some truly landmark achievements, such as the first automatic chronograph to market in 1969. (Yes, they beat the Swiss.) Finally, Seiko is introducing a new collection of chronographs with the resurrected Speedtimer name in automatic and solar-charging versions, hinting that the brand is getting more serious about the chronograph game. Seiko fans should be excited.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Gear Patrol

Save 30% on Your New Favorite Fall Boots from Rhodes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you are looking for a new pair of boots for fall, now is the time to shop over at Huckberry. The retailer has dropped prices by 30 percent on a few of our favorite boots from Rhodes. Rhodes crafts its boots in footwear mecca Leon, Mexico, a city known worldwide for its bootmakers.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

James Bond’s New Watch Is a Titanium Omega Seamaster Diver

A James Bond film wouldn’t be complete without a cool watch, and for the past 25 or so years, that’s meant a cool Omega watch. For the fifth (and supposedly final) Daniel Craig entry in the franchise, the famed Swiss manufacturer upped the ante and delivered a special piece unlike any Bond watch seen before.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

Get Unimatic's Hot New Dive Watch While You Can

If past performance is any indication of future results — and we're talking watches, not the stock market, here — you can expect Unimatic's newest limited edition watch to sell out crazy fast. The Italian watchmaker is a perennial hitmaker, mixing tool watch principles with stylish, minimalist design and regularly presenting fresh interpretations of its core models that keep the brand interesting and highly in-demand. And they're at it again: this time, giving their flagship U1 dive watch a strong splash of orange.
LIFESTYLE
Space.com

The best space documentaries to watch in 2021

The best space documentaries let you travel to the furthest reaches of the universe without ever leaving your sofa. Discover the wonders of the cosmos with these mind-blowing films. Are you the kind of person who has always dreamed of going to space? Or maybe you just want to learn...
ASTRONOMY
Gear Patrol

Crocs Classic Clogs Are Only $35 at Huckberry Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. In the past, wearing a pair of Crocs was the best way to get yourself made fun of by your friends. Well, that is no longer an issue because Crocs have stormed into the mainstream in the past couple of years thanks to an emphasis on comfort and versatility, something we all sought out during the pandemic. Not only that, but the shoes have found their way onto the feet of the stars like Justin Bieber, Questlove and Ariana Grande. Right now you can join the masses for 30 percent off at Huckberry. Just use code CROCS30 at checkout to save $15 on the original Crocs Classic Clog.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Your Guide to In-the-Know New Releases

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Apple icon Steve Jobs' death. While it's easy to obsess over Jobs' rise and fall from the lens of Apple as a business, it's probably better to memorialize the tech titan as an advocate for world-class product design. In tandem with Jony Ive (who in turn was influenced by the design languages of Braun's Dieter Rams and the husband-wife duo of Charles and Ray Eames), Jobs' Apple has directly influenced products both within — and well beyond — the tech and computing space. As we look at today's product news, ranging from wearable audio tech from Sony to an Eames-inflected sneaker, it's hard not to see Jobs' aesthetic reach into the present-day. This is Today in Gear.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Wireless Headphones for Watching TV

When you’re getting together for a movie marathon or the big game, listening through soundbars and speakers ensures everyone can hear what’s going on, even over the crunch of tortilla chips and kitchen conversations. But not every TV streaming session needs to be broadcast out loud. Whether you’re trying to catch some late-night TV after everyone has gone to bed or you’re catching up on the news before heading out to work, there are plenty of settings where you want to be able to hear the TV without disturbing anyone else. The best way to quietly enjoy TV is with wireless headphones. Wireless headphones for the TV can also be a great option for those who are hearing impaired.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Shop On Running's Classics Section to Save on Its Best Gear

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you've been out and about over the past few years, you've likely seen a new shoe brand that seemingly popped out of nowhere. Odds are, you saw someone wearing On Running. The Swiss brand has burst on the scene with its lineup of technical footwear that ranges from ubiquitous everyday trainers to hardy sport-forward hiking boots that excel in the Alps. It also has secured Roger Federer as one of its investors and the face of its first-ever tennis shoe.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Today at Outerknown, you can save 30 percent on one of the best overshirts available. The California brand’s Blanket Shirt is woven from thick organic cotton and has a bit of weight, yet it’s super soft and breathable, and hangs and drapes like no other overshirt — this is not a cardboard-y wool layer. Because it’s made from hefty cotton fabric, it’s ideal for a range of temperatures and it will stand up to years of continuous wear. I’ve had mine for almost four years and it doesn’t look worse for wear. If anything, it’s better: the texture is softer, the colors more muted.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Angelus Unveils a Limited-Edition Dive Watch With a Skeletonized Movement

It’s not every day you see a dive watch with a skeletonized tourbillon movement. Angelus is here to change that. This week, the Swiss watchmaker unveiled a limited-edition version of its U53 tourbillion watch in khaki green. It’s a timepiece that, despite its transparent caseback and rarefied mechanism, is designed to be worn underwater. The 46 mm watch has a water resistance of up to 300 meters, luminescent hands and markers, an internal unidirectional flange to help you keep track of how long you’ve been underwater.  The case is made from grade 5 titanium, a lightweight metal that’s highly resistant to scratches...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy