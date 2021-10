EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents respond to two human smuggling stash houses and a highway smuggling attempt on Oct. 4. In the early morning hours, a Border Patrol agent observed a white Dodge Ram truck pick up several subjects from the brush on Highway 285. Agents attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Corral Street and Highway 77, but the driver failed to yield. The truck veered off-road and several subjects exited the vehicle and ran into the brush. After searching the nearby area, agents located four illegally present migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. The driver was not located.

