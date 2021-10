Limp Bizkit have officially released their first new material in seven years, in the form of new single Dad Vibes. Audio of the song, likely to appear on the long-awaited sixth studio album from Fred Durst’s band, still provisionally titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants, was first aired towards the end of Limp Bizkit’s July 31 set at Lollapalooza. Dad Vibes has now been given an official release on Suretone Records, a label set up by former Interscope/Geffen CEO Jordan Schur, who has a long-standing business relationship with the nu metal kingpins. The song is credited to Fred Durst/Wes Borland/Sam Rivers and John Otto, with Durst also listed as producer.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO