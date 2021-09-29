CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hughes Hubbard & Reed relocates its KC office to Town Pavilion

Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Helped by recent renovations and by its proximity to the streetcar, Town Pavilion lures a law firm looking to move from its office near Crown Center.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wenatchee World

Town Council looking at relocation options for library

The Waterville library building was sold this past Friday and the new owner has given the library one year to move before beginning his commercial plans for his new purchase. During the Oct. 4 Town Council meeting, the council members discussed the issue and decided that it may be time to look at purchasing or building a new structure downtown to house the library. Mayor Jill Thompson said the current market has revealed the vulnerabilities to multiple town services if they continue to rent.
WATERVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hughes Hubbard Reed#Town Pavilion
drgnews.com

Oliva takes over as Hughes County Finance Officer

Hughes County has a new Finance Officer. Thomas Oliva was sworn in at yesterday’s (Oct. 4, 2021) county commission meeting. Oliva previously served as the Hughes County Treasurer. He replaces Jane Naylor who retired at the end of last month.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
connectcre.com

Reston Town Center Expansion Reaches Milestone with Delivery of Offices

After 35 months of construction, Clark Construction Group has reached substantial completion of 1950 and 2000 Opportunity Way, the first two office buildings to be delivered in the next phase of Boston Properties’ new transit-oriented development that expands Reston Town Center in Virginia’s Fairfax County. The 1.1-million-square-foot development project, which...
CONSTRUCTION
KDKA News Radio

Doug Martin With Rob Pratte

Rob Pratte talks to Doug Martin from the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters about the infrastructure bill and its importance to the building trades.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Longtime JunHe Attorney Joins Hughes Hubbard in New York

Hughes Hubbard & Reed announced today that the firm has onboarded longtime JunHe attorney Christine Kang as partner in the firm’s anti-corruption and internal investigations practice group in New York, looking to continue building its China capability as well as its international arbitration practice. Kang spent the previous 10 years...
ECONOMY
townline.org

New China committee looks at additional space for town office

At their Sept 23 meeting, members of the China Building Committee officially named themselves the Municipal Building Committee (MBC) and proceeded with preliminary plans for recommending additional space at the town office. Their main focus is on storage space, but as they looked ahead three decades they also considered whether...
CHINA, ME
WTOV 9

Pavilion at Star Lake changing its COVID-19 policy

The Pavilion at Star Lake is changing its COVID-19 policy. Starting Oct. 4, prior to entry, all shows will require attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event or full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose). Proof must be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Centre Avenue Housing, A New Affordable Housing Complex In The Hill District Opens Today

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happening today, a new affordable housing complex will open in the Hill District. The former YMCA building on Centre Avenue is now known as Centre Avenue Housing. The four-story building has 74 rooms, each costing $412 in rent per month. It’s the result of more than $7 million in renovations thanks to a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh and Action Housing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City Business Journal

Kansas City, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/kansascity

Comments / 0

Community Policy