Well that was interesting. Preseason or not, a 30-point blowout on another playoff caliber team is impressive to say the least. On a night where Memphis starters combined for 55 points by halftime & every starter accounted for at least 11 points a piece, this is the type of game that creates mini-rivalries between young teams like these two. Memphis came out the gate hungry - a calling card of sorts for “Grz Nxt Gen.” After scoring 31 points in the opening period & holding Charlotte to just 19 points, “Nxt Gen” went for the jugular in the second quarter & scored a whopping 42 points, holding the Hornets to just 24 points to take a 30 point lead at halftime. Ironically the Hornets matched every single blow the Grizzlies delivered in the second half but were far too behind to avoid the 30 point beatdown this game eventually amounted to.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO