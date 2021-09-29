CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Interview with Dean Blandino on the officiating controversy in Lions' loss to Ravens

By Jeff Risdon
 9 days ago
The officiating controversy that marred the ending of the Detroit Lions Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens remains a hot topic. To help get some more informed insight on how such a gaffe might occur and what can be done to prevent it from happening again, we invited Dean Blandino to break it down on the Detroit Lions Podcast.

Blandino is the former NFL VP of officiating and a current rules analyst for FOX Sports. He graciously answered questions about the mechanics of calling the delay of game and what possible solutions could help prevent a repeat of the inexplicably missed call. Blandino also discussed what recourse there is against officials who make such egregious mistakes and some other officiating-based topics.

Outside of the Blandino interview, we also talk about Jared Goff’s unwillingness to attack defenses, the growing pains of the young defenders, Dan Campbell’s coaching progress, why the Lions should beat the Bears in Week 4 and much more.

The show streams live on YouTube and is also available for audio download from your favorite podcast provider.

hogleg
9d ago

the officials in the nfl need to become professional not part tome amateurs. This needs to be a career with responsibilities and repercussions for mistakes and unprofessional conduct!!this would weed out the bad ones quickly and encourage the good ones to get better.. Too many mistakes at the most crucial junctures of a contest cause the whole integrity of the nfl to be reduced to a joke!! get it right or get gone!!

jerry j
9d ago

put a alarm system on the clock for when it hits zero the alarm goes off so they know the exact time that it is out of time so they don't have to look at it as closely

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

