Expert Series: What can you learn from the brain of a planner?

Last week I went out for coffee with my friend Lara. Bursting with emotion, she said, “My mom is driving me crazy! She always puts my brother first.” I asked her, “Does it hurt your feelings? Or are you mad?” She said, “I guess it’s a bit of both. I’m just tired of feeling like she doesn’t value me.” I asked, “So what are you going to do about it?” “My therapist says I need to detach,” said Lara. Okay – so a solution is detachment. But what exactly does that mean?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO