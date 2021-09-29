CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is it called Hispanic Heritage Month?

11Alive
11Alive
 9 days ago
ATLANTA — Hispanic Heritage Month is an important time for one of the fastest growing segments of the U.S. population, even though many in the community don’t care for the name. It is a month set aside to focus on traditions brought to the United States by people with ties...

Footwear News

Hispanic Heritage Month: Neiman Marcus Exec Tatiana Ferreira on Why Leaders Must Have Empathy to Empower People of Color

While often overlooked, empathy has become an increasingly vital skill for leaders in today’s business. Not only can be it be paramount for making operations flow smoothly, but research has shown that it’s important for fostering innovation, employee engagement and retention and inclusivity. Tatiana Ferreira, SVP of customer service excellence and East region integrated retail at Neiman Marcus Group, knows firsthand how important empathy is for empowering her colleagues to success — particularly those of color. “From a personal perspective, there’ve been many instances when others wouldn’t stick up for something that was really important to me,” said Ferreira, who is Brazilian...
SOCIETY
Unemployment rises as AOC fights to re-up federal benefits

(The Center Square) – Newly released federal data show an increase in new unemployment filings as a leading Congressional Democrat has renewed a push to reinstate federal unemployment payments. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released said Thursday that first time filers for unemployment benefits rose to 332,000 for the week...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Americans in Poverty Will Get an Extra $3,340 in Stimulus Money in 2021

Federal funds are earmarked to help Americans get through the worst of the pandemic. According to the Urban Institute, the poverty rate in the U.S. is projected to hit 13.7% this year. That means that roughly 1 in 7 of us lives below the poverty line, and most have no savings to help get through the tough times. But thanks to stimulus funds, the average family living in poverty can expect to receive around $3,340 through the end of the year.
ADVOCACY
The Press

This Is the City Hit Hardest by Extreme Poverty in California

There are an estimated 39.5 million Americans living below the poverty line, which, in the lower 48 states, is an annual income threshold of $12,880 for an individual and $26,500 for a family of four (Alaska and Hawaii have a slightly higher threshold). Living in poverty can have serious consequences and impacts nearly every aspect of life -- and those problems can be compounded for those who are facing poverty while also living in very poor neighborhoods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rev. Paul J. Bern

The Reasons for America's Labor Shortage Aren't What You Think

Or, why we need to increase wages if we ever want to resuscitate the economy. Here you have it in a nutshell – national strike. That’s what the US economy is facing. That’s why people aren’t working. They’re just not calling it a strike. People are fed up to here with dull, dead-end jobs that serve no useful purpose except to make someone rich. People are staying home and drawing unemployment, and some have started side businesses to replace their old incomes. It’s just that nobody is calling it for what it is – a peaceful revolt within the American workplace.
ATLANTA, GA
Society
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Student Without Constitution, They Would Be Her Field Slaves

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.
EDUCATION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
