The preseason can be a weird hodge podge of successes and failures for any team in the NHL, and it has been just that for the Dallas Stars. The team is now 2-1-2 in the preseason after its most recent 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, and it is still figuring out many of the kinks in its lines. Despite this, the Stars’ preseason hasn’t been an entire slump, and there are a few players on the roster that can propel them into success in the regular season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO