2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Wagon spy shots and video: More power, fewer cylinders

Mercedes-AMG, long known for selling brutally quick German muscle cars, shocked its fan base when it announced that it would be killing most of its V8-powered vehicles in the US, including the Mercedes-AMG E 63, GLS 580, and GLS 600 Maybach. According to Mercedes-AMG, the mighty V8 was having quality issues, but the brand, along with the rest of its competitors, is slowly moving away from large capacity ICE powerplants, in favor of electric and hybrid power. An upcoming model that exemplifies this way of thinking is the new AMG C63 S E Performance. This AMG Merc which traditionally competes with the BMW M3 has been spotted testing around the Nurburgring, and its turbocharged 2.0-liter M139 engine doesn't sound all that bad.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO