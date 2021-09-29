CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 Wagon spy shots and video: More power, fewer cylinders

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz in February unveiled its redesigned 2022 C-Class and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. spotted prototypes for the C63 sedan, and now we have new spy shots and video of a prototype for the wagon, or Estate as Mercedes likes to call the body style. The regular C-Class wagon has already been shown, and no, it isn't coming to the U.S. With any luck, we could see the new C-Class All-Terrain soft-roader here, though.

www.motorauthority.com

