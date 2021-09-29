CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayim Bialik shares thoughts on 'Jeopardy!' hosting drama: 'Just let me read the clues!'

By Tyler McCarthy
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayim Bialik discussed her new gig as the interim host of "Jeopardy!" alongside Ken Jennings for the remainder of this season. Sony Pictures Television previously confirmed to Fox News that Bialik will host several weeks of shows that will air through Nov. 5. After that, she and Jennings will split hosting duties as their respective schedules allow while the show looks for a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek after Mike Richards was forced to step down.

