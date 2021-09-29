Mayim Bialik shares thoughts on 'Jeopardy!' hosting drama: 'Just let me read the clues!'

Controversy has been swirling around Jeopardy! for the past couple of months when it comes to the replacement for late host Alex Trebek. In August, then-executive producer Mike Richards was named the new host, but soon left the show after lawsuits and offensive comments from his past resurfaced. But, he isn't the only person involved with the show who has faced backlash. Actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik has made comments about vaccines that have caused fans of the show to speak out against her hiring as the host of Jeopardy! specials. She's also continued to face criticism for an essay she wrote in light of the sexual assault claims against Harvey Weinstein.

