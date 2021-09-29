CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARLE RMH / HEALTHFEST 2021

By Mark Weiler
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, along with Health Alliance, will have the annual HealthFest event in a “drive-thru” format this coming Saturday morning from 6:00 to 10:00. Available at the Carle RMH main entrance, HealthFest 2021 will feature a “drive-thru” lab screening where participants can drive up and stay in their vehicle to register, pay, and have blood drawn for the offered $25 PSA screening, the $25 lipid profile, the A1C screening, and blood glucose screening. Plus $25 flu shots will be offered to those age 19 and older with insurance accepted. That’s this Saturday morning from 6:00 to 10:00 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.

LOCAL VACCINATION REMINDERS

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney is still offering COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots. In fact, the flu shots are available each Friday in this month of October, at the Health Office, on Whittle Avenue, from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon, starting this coming Friday. Call the TB&H Office at 618-392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH

