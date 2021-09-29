CARLE RMH / HEALTHFEST 2021
(OLNEY) Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, along with Health Alliance, will have the annual HealthFest event in a “drive-thru” format this coming Saturday morning from 6:00 to 10:00. Available at the Carle RMH main entrance, HealthFest 2021 will feature a “drive-thru” lab screening where participants can drive up and stay in their vehicle to register, pay, and have blood drawn for the offered $25 PSA screening, the $25 lipid profile, the A1C screening, and blood glucose screening. Plus $25 flu shots will be offered to those age 19 and older with insurance accepted. That’s this Saturday morning from 6:00 to 10:00 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney.www.freedom929.com
