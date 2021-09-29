CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board had its most recent regular meeting this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : noted the Village has received its first installment of pandemic funds from the American Rescue Plan Act : noted the Village has mailed letters to individual property owners for weed/grass ordinance violations : noted that Village employees have two properties on East Poplar Street where the landowners are not complying with the ordinance – the landowners will be charged for the Village mowing their property per the Village Codebook : noted the Village will be flushing water hydrants October 6th and 7th, Wednesday and Thursday of next week : noted the Village’s Personnel Committee has a scheduled meeting for next Wednesday, October 6th, to discuss/consider yearly raises for employees : noted that the Noble Village Hall will be closed on Monday, October 11th, for Columbus Day : and due to Columbus Day on that Monday, the next Village Board meeting will be Tuesday, October 12th.

