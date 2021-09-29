ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/29/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois taxpayers are on the hook for nearly double the debt burden of just 12 years ago. That’s according to a new report from Truth In Accounting released yesterday. The TIA has been evaluating all state governments for how much debt each state has compared to how much revenue they bring in. For all 50 states, the total amount of state government debt taxpayers must pay back is $1.5 trillion at the end of fiscal year 2020. For Illinois,the amount owed per taxpayer went from about $30,000 in 2009 up to $57,000 in the most recent report for 2020. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, were in worse financial condition than Illinois. It’s noted that Illinois currently needs $236 billion to pay all of its bills.