DENVER (CBS4)– As part of Denver’s focus on improving the East Colfax Avenue corridor, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking for community input on new bus transit stations. The Bus Rapid Transit project is taking place along a 5.5 mile stretch of East Colfax Avenue, from Broadway to Yosemite. (credit: DOTI) It’s a highly traveled and congested area, and the goal of the project is to offer improved bus transit to move more people, more efficiently and safely. The project aims to add a center lane for buses, creating a dedicated transit lane in each direction. In addition, there will...

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO