CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

JASPER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board had a special meeting this past Monday night in Newton. The purpose of the meeting was to interview prospective candidates and to possibly fill the vacant seat on the School Board. After meeting in closed session for nearly two and a half hours, interviewing four candidates and discussing the interviews, the Jasper County School Board returned to open session. The Board agreed to appoint Mandi Utley to serve out the term of the vacated seat until the next board election which will be in April 2023. The next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is October 18th.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

DeKalb County School District Accepted into National Network of Innovative School Districts

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) was accepted into the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools last week aligning with the vision of the school district. “The vision of the DeKalb County School District is to inspire our community of learners to achieve educational excellence, and our mission is to ensure student success, leading to higher education, work, and life-long learning,” […]
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
albanyceo.com

Upcoming Board Appointments- Dougherty County Board of Commissioners

The Board of Commissioners of Dougherty County, Georgia will make appointments to the following listed Boards. Candidates should submit a letter of interest and/or resume by 5:00 p.m. October 29, 2021 to Bristeria Clark Hope, Deputy County Clerk at bclark@dougherty.ga.us. Please call 229-431-2121 or visit the Government Information page at...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Board#Newton#The School Board
wgcu.org

School Board member’s comment on Guatemalan students sparks ire at Lee County school board meeting

At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, speakers took to the podium during the public comments period to voice their disapproval of a district board member’s comments regarding Guatemalan students. During a Zoom community forum, board member Chris Patricca was discussing the difficulties administrators face when figuring out placement for incoming international students based on their age and education level.
LEE COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

RICHLAND COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD / SPECIAL MEETING TONIGHT IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) The Richland County School Board of Education has announced a special meeting will be held later this Monday afternoon, October 4th, starting at 5:00, at the Richland County High School in Olney. The agenda includes an executive session to discuss personnel and also discussion of a maintenance grant application and more. While the general public is welcome to attend, the meeting will be viewable by the public via a live stream online at live.rccu1.net. Comments can be emailed today to smusic@rccu1.net.
OLNEY, IL
myeasternshoremd.com

Library seeks new board member

CHESTERTOWN — The board of trustees of the Kent County Public Library is seeking potential nominees to replace one trustee whose terms will be ending Dec. 31. According to a news release, interest forms must be submitted by Sunday, Oct. 10. By Maryland Law, the board consists of seven members...
KENT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
ksro.com

New SRJC Board of Trustees Member

The Santa Rosa Junior College Board of Trustees has appointed a new member. The board appointed Michael Valdovinos yesterday to fill the seat representing west Sonoma County. Valdovinos is a psychologist, an Air Force veteran, and a graduate of the SRJC. His appointment was a unanimous vote, and he will be in the seat through November of next year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
theadvocate.com

North Lafayette Redevelopment Board meets for first time since 2016, appoints three new members

Three members of the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority board appointed three new commissioners Tuesday during the board's first meeting in five years. Chairwoman Shytishia "Sam" Flugence has been trying to resurrect the board since at least May, despite its dormancy since 2016, the resignation of several board members and the refusal by some appointing authorities to name replacements.
LAFAYETTE, LA
saportareport.com

United way of Greater Atlanta announces new Board Chair and appoints four new Board Members

United Way of Greater Atlanta announced that the CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Dr. Raphael Bostic, has been appointed as the 2021-22 Board Chair. Dr. Bostic has been on United Way of Greater Atlanta Board for two years and he will now be joined by four new Board members, including Dr. Lisa Herring, the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools; Chloe Barzey, Managing Director of Accenture; and Sarah Clamp, a partner at EY, and Jessica Corley, a partner at King & Spalding. United Way of Greater Atlanta engages and brings together people and resources to drive sustainable and equitable improvements in the well-being of children, families, and individuals in the community.
hometownsource.com

Green appointed to vacant Robbinsdale School Board seat

The Robbinsdale Board of Education filled its director vacancy at its Sept. 22 meeting. Sharon Brooks Green will become the seventh director to the school board, beginning in November. Green’s seat was previously occupied by Pam Lindberg, who left the board in mid-August due to ongoing “verbal attacks” from the...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Three new members appointed to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 7 appointed three new members to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. Heather Felderman will represent the public-rehabilitation section. Pratip Goswami will represent the private sector. Sloan is the business representative for the Steamfitters-Pipefitters Local 455. He negotiates contracts and helps coordinate community...
Bakersfield Californian

Petition to recall Fairfax school board members fails

The effort to recall three board members of the Fairfax School District has fallen short of its goal. A recall committee has worked since July to gather signatures to recall trustees Palmer Moland, Alma Rios and Jose Luis Tapia. But a district aide who leads the committee, Pamela Padilla, said the group won't be able to gather the required signatures by its deadline on Sunday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
beverlypress.com

School board may appoint Walker-Shuman substitute

The Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education on Sept. 28 unanimously voted to appoint a school board member to replace Vice President Tristen Walker-Shuman, who announced her resignation on Sept. 22 amid questions about her residency status. Legal counsel Jabari Willis said that, by law, the board had...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS Denver

‘We Are Hopeful’: Adams County School District 14 Regains State Accreditation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams 14 School District has regained its accreditation with the State of Colorado. This, after accreditation was removed Monday for failing to comply with the state’s orders to come to an agreement with the district’s private management company. (credit: CBS) The state had originally ordered the district in 2018 to hire a private firm to run Adams 14, after the district had consistently poor student performance. Adams 14 subsequently hired MGT Consulting. After the school district hired a new superintendent this summer, Adams 14 administrators felt the company was charging unfair prices for inadequate work, and tried to...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy