JASPER COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER
(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board had a special meeting this past Monday night in Newton. The purpose of the meeting was to interview prospective candidates and to possibly fill the vacant seat on the School Board. After meeting in closed session for nearly two and a half hours, interviewing four candidates and discussing the interviews, the Jasper County School Board returned to open session. The Board agreed to appoint Mandi Utley to serve out the term of the vacated seat until the next board election which will be in April 2023. The next regular monthly meeting for the Jasper County School Board is October 18th.www.freedom929.com
