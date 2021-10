The Chicago Bears travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. Here are five players who must play well in order for the team to come out with a victory. What a difference a week makes. Last week, as the Chicago Bears prepared for the Detroit Lions, it seemed as if the world around them was collapsing. They came off one of their worst performances ever the previous week against the Cleveland Browns. People were calling for head coach Matt Nagy’s head. He came up with a horrible gameplan and made no adjustments during the game, basically letting rookie quarterback Justin Fields take a beating (the Browns sacked him nine times).

