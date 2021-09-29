CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

CITY OF OLNEY “SQUIRREL COUNT”

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The City of Olney is looking for good volunteers to help conduct its 43rd “Squirrel Count” which is scheduled for the first three consecutive Saturday mornings in the month of October, starting this coming Saturday. That’s October 2nd, 9th, and 16th with volunteers needed in any or all three of the counts. Keep in mind the “Squirrel Count” is an activity where social distancing is already in place, plus contactless arrangements can be made for volunteers this year. Those wanting to help should call Kelsie at 395-7302.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

LOCAL VACCINATION REMINDERS

(OLNEY) The Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney is still offering COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots. In fact, the flu shots are available each Friday in this month of October, at the Health Office, on Whittle Avenue, from 8:00 to 11:00 in the morning and from 1:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon, starting this coming Friday. Call the TB&H Office at 618-392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org.
HEALTH
santaclaritamagazine.com

Community Counts!

For those of you unfamiliar with our volunteer organization, Assistance League® Santa Clarita, here is some information about how it all began, who we are and what we do. A national organization, Assistance League was formally created as Assistance League of Southern California in Los Angeles in 1919. Anne Banning and Ada Laughlin came together to raise money to provide food and shelter for local families impacted by World War I. The Santa Clarita chapter of Assistance League has been active since 1989. It was started by Cindy Anderson and a few local young mothers who raised money through garage sales. Now established as a nationwide organization with 120 chapters throughout the United States, the Assistance League’s mission is to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs. We are able to accomplish this mission by raising money to fund our philanthropic programs through various fundraising activities, including our primary source of funding, the Resale Store at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KATC News

Outage Wednesday in Opelousas caused by squirrel

Cleco says their customers in Opelousas experienced a power outage in Wednesday evening. Officials say the outage happened October 6, 2021, from 5:45 p.m. until 6:20 p.m. The outage was due to animal interference at a substation which caused multiple circuits to lose power. Cleco says the animal was a squirrel.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Volunteers
freedom929.com

CITY OF OLNEY / HYDRANT FLUSHING

(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department is out today flushing select water hydrants throughout the City and continue through the day until the work is complete. There could be some discoloration and low water pressure at times today in areas where the hydrant flushing is taking place. The patience of all is much appreciated. The City will continue using free chlorine in the water distribution system for the time being.
POLITICS
freedom929.com

WATER DISINFECTANT CHANGE IN OLNEY

(OLNEY) The City of Olney Water Department will today be switching the disinfectant in the city’s water distribution system from combined chlorine to free chlorine. The switch is for maintenance purposes and is in conjunction with the biannual hydrant flushing. Starting later today, City of Olney water customers may notice a stronger chlorine smell while the free chlorine is being used. The Water Department workers will be flushing select fire hydrants throughout the city starting at 7:00 a week from this morning, October 4th.
POLITICS
eastcentralreporter.com

One professional license issued in Olney during August 2021

One professional license was issued in Olney during August 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation.
OLNEY, IL
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Minnesota

‘No One Else Is Willing To Take That Vaccine’: Committee Hears Concerns About Plunging Staff Levels Over Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A committee heard concerns that workers are leaving nursing homes and state jobs because they must be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Minnesota has about 36,000 state workers, and 26,000 of them report to offices and workplaces — and therefore must be vaccinated. Abbie Tiemann, a certified nursing assistant, described plunging staff levels at the nursing home she worked at, which she did not name. “At our facility, we currently have a 40% to 45% vaccination rate for staff,” Tiemann said. “We’ve come to the point where no one else is willing to take that vaccine. I am one of...
HEALTH
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
freedom929.com

AREA JUDGE RULES ON MASK MANDATE

(EFFINGHAM) An Effingham County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the State Board of Education and reinstated the recognition status of three regional public school districts that are not following the Governor’s COVID-19 mask mandate. The case was brought by attorney Thomas DeVore on behalf of the Red Hill, Cowden-Herrick, and Beecher City school districts. While the Red Hill schools were at one point on probation for not having a mask mandate, the district in Lawrence County eventually complied with the State Board of Education’s mandate and their status was returned to recognized. The recognition status for the Cowden-Herrick and Beecher City schools were restored by the judge’s ruling made yesterday. DeVore is encouraging other school districts to step up and not be scared of the process.
EDUCATION
freedom929.com

FARMERS / INPUT PRICE CONCERNS

(SPRINGFIELD) The confidence among producers in their farming operations dropped sharply last month in September, largely due to concerns over inflated input prices. The Purdue University / CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell 14 points last month to 124, the survey’s lowest reading since July 2020. The barometer survey is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers responding by telephone. The survey showed just over a third (34%) of the farmers believe input prices will rise about 12 percent in 2022. Nearly half (48%) of those surveyed think input prices will go up by 8 percent or more next year.
AGRICULTURE
Amy Christie

4 Las Vegas unsafe places to avoid

Las Vegas is on many people’s bucket lists for an amazing experience of urban lifestyle. Unfortunately, entertainment and fun come packed with crime-ridden neighborhoods. It’s essential to know which areas to avoid so you can explore the attractions without becoming the next target for thieves and gangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTAJ

Pennsylvania ranks 3rd for states not trusting government about child vaccines, study shows

(WTAJ) — More than 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in America are back in full swing. However, there’s a growing number of parents who are hesitant to vaccinate their children for various reasons, including not trusting the government about any of the available vaccines. Analytical company and site QuoteWizard by Lending Tree has looked at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sewardjournal.com

Osenga, Calhoon lead City Council race, absentees to be counted

After a final tally of all votes in Tuesday’s municipal election, incumbent Council Member John Osenga led the race for the two open council seats on the ballot with 205, a 41-vote lead over Michael Calhoon, leader for the second seat with 164 votes. Only 28 votes behind Calhoon, Randy Wells received 136 votes, and 24 ballots were cast for Libertarian candidate Leighton Radner. Though Osenga is expected to win re-election in a final official count, 108 absentee ballots have yet to be counted, enough to swing the race for second to either Calhoon or Wells. In speaking to the Journal Tuesday night following the returns, Osenga remained hopeful of re-election.
freedom929.com

BORAH LAKE SHORELINE WORK

(OLNEY) The City of Olney is reminding those around Borah Lake that if shoreline work is needed, they must get those alteration permits turned in as soon as possible and that all respective contractors must be registered with the City of Olney for work to be done. If any permits are requested and approved, then the Borah Lake dam gate will be adjusted to allow lower water levels for the shoreline work. However, no such permit requests have been made to date, therefore the Borah Lake water levels remain normal. If any such permits are submitted and shoreline work is to be done, it’s usually completed within the month of October.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy