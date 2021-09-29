CITY OF OLNEY “SQUIRREL COUNT”
(OLNEY) The City of Olney is looking for good volunteers to help conduct its 43rd “Squirrel Count” which is scheduled for the first three consecutive Saturday mornings in the month of October, starting this coming Saturday. That’s October 2nd, 9th, and 16th with volunteers needed in any or all three of the counts. Keep in mind the “Squirrel Count” is an activity where social distancing is already in place, plus contactless arrangements can be made for volunteers this year. Those wanting to help should call Kelsie at 395-7302.www.freedom929.com
