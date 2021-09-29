CITY OF OLNEY “SQUIRREL COUNT”

For those of you unfamiliar with our volunteer organization, Assistance League® Santa Clarita, here is some information about how it all began, who we are and what we do. A national organization, Assistance League was formally created as Assistance League of Southern California in Los Angeles in 1919. Anne Banning and Ada Laughlin came together to raise money to provide food and shelter for local families impacted by World War I. The Santa Clarita chapter of Assistance League has been active since 1989. It was started by Cindy Anderson and a few local young mothers who raised money through garage sales. Now established as a nationwide organization with 120 chapters throughout the United States, the Assistance League’s mission is to transform the lives of children and adults through community programs. We are able to accomplish this mission by raising money to fund our philanthropic programs through various fundraising activities, including our primary source of funding, the Resale Store at 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO