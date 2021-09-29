Kathleen High School Teacher Charged in Provoking Protest

Polk County Commissioner Neil Combee wanted the other commissioners to sign a letter he wrote to Gov. Ron DeSantis promoting the public’s right to try unapproved COVID treatments, but they declined to go along in a 3-2 vote this morning. With only Bill Braswell, supporting the letter, Combee said he would send the letter on his own behalf supporting use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, The Ledger reported. | ALSO: View the letter | News Channel 8 coverage.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO