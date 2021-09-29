CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathleen, FL

Kathleen High School Teacher Charged in Provoking Protest

By Barry Friedman
 9 days ago

A Kathleen High School teacher/coach is being accused of provoking Monday’s protest that resulted in 15 student arrests. Tomaris Hill was arrested in Orange County, where he lives, on misdemeanor charges of interfering with the education process and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, News Channel 8 reports. The school district is “moving forward with terminating” Hill’s employment, Superintendent Frederick Heid said. | RELATED: The KHS principal is taking steps to improve communication, The Ledger reports.

