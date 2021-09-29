William “Billy” Michael Garrett
William "Billy" Michael Garrett, of Corolla, quietly passed away with his family present on Friday, April 30, 2021. Billy was born in La Marque, Texas to the late Betty Ann Garrett and William Jeff Garrett, 89, of Corydon, Indiana. In addition to his father, Billy is survived by his brother, Steven Garrett of Nags Head, NC, two sisters, Charlotte Garrett Cole, Stanfield, NC and Kelley Dauzat, Midland, NC, four nieces, Hilary McCubbins, Meredith Parker, Morgan Dauzat, and Jessie Troutman.
