Pokemon Cafe ReMix Coming In October, Cafe Mix Receiving Update To Prepare For Data Transfer
Last month, The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Cafe Mix would be receiving a revamp as Pokemon Cafe ReMix, which will introduce new puzzles, Pokemon, and more. Since then, it has been confirmed that Pokemon Cafe ReMix will be releasing sometime in October. In preparation for the revamp, Pokemon Cafe Mix will receive an update on October 13th that will prepare players’ save file data for the move. After this update, Pokemon Cafe Mix will require persistant internet connection to work.nintendosoup.com
Comments / 0