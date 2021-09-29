Pokemon Cafe ReMix Coming In October, Cafe Mix Receiving Update To Prepare For Data Transfer

Somewhat surprisingly, Nintendo is still making new content for Animal Crossing New Horizons (ACNH). However, we didn’t exactly get to see yet what this new content will be. During the September Nintendo Direct, forty seconds of its forty-minute presentation was dedicated to ACNH. The short segment teased the arrival of Brewster and the addition of the Roost Cafe in the Island’s Museum. However, we didn’t get to see the Brewster himself, nor did we see the interior of the 24/7 cafe yet. Nintendo will reveal this, along with other new content, on an upcoming ACNH Direct this October.

