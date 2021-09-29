CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisia’s president names country’s first woman prime minister

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president’s surprise move follows the sacking of the previous premier and suspension of parliament. Tunisia’s president named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended. President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at...

www.shropshirestar.com

AFP

Peru president names woman environmentalist as new PM

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo accepted the resignation of his prime minister Wednesday and replaced him with a female environmental activist. Under Peruvian law, the prime minister's resignation automatically triggered that of the entire cabinet. Hours later, Castillo swore in environmental and human rights activist Mirtha Vasquez, 46, as his new prime minister in a move seen as a sop to the moderate wing of the informal leftist coalition that supports him. Castillo gave no reasons for replacing Guido Bellido as premier, who was a more hardline leftist. Bellido's resignation letter said he was acting at Castillo's "request."
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Left-winger aims to become Hungary’s first female prime minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Klara Dobrev’s first political campaign two years ago earned her leftist party a better-than-expected four seats in the European Parliament. Now she is one step closer to her next goal: ousting nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. After the first round of opposition primaries the 49-year-old lawyer is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tunisia’s President designates first female PM amid on-going concerns over power grab

Tunisia’s president has named the country’s first female prime minister two months after he dismissed the premier and suspended parliament.Kais Saied named scholar and engineering professor Nejla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and tasked her with forming a new government. Ms Romdhane, a geology specialist in her early sixties, has served as a senior ministry of higher education official. She becomes Tunisia’s first female prime minister-designate, a rare woman to ascend to a senior post in the Arab world.It remains unclear how Ms Romdhane will formally convene a Cabinet. Under Tunisia’s constitution, ministerial posts must be approved by parliamentarians, who...
WORLD
New York Post

Trump suggests Haitian migrants heading for US ‘probably have AIDS’

Former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence Thursday night that thousands of Haitian migrants who are reported to be heading for the US-Mexico border are afflicted by AIDS. “We have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “Haiti has a tremendous AIDS...
POTUS
Shropshire Star

Populist Andrej Babis front-runner in Czech vote, despite scandals

The billionaire has been under scrutiny over his financial dealings. Czechs are voting in a parliamentary election as polls show populist billionaire prime minister Andrej Babis has a good chance of keeping his job, despite a new scandal over his financial dealings. Two days of balloting are being held to...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Journalists handed Nobel Peace Prize for fight for freedom of expression

Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Two journalists have won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where media outlets have faced persistent attacks and reporters have been murdered. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Nearly 140 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax

The agreement foresees countries enacting a global minimum corporate tax of 15% on the biggest, internationally active companies. Nearly 140 countries have agreed a tentative deal that would make sweeping changes to how big multinational companies are taxed to deter them from stashing profits in offshore havens where they pay little or no tax.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson leads tributes after death of former minister James Brokenshire

The MP died on Thursday evening following a battle with lung cancer. Boris Johnson has paid tribute to James Brokenshire as the “nicest, kindest and most unassuming of politicians” after the death of the former government minister at the age of 53. Mr Brokenshire, who served as Northern Ireland secretary...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

UK to lift travel advice for 51 countries and territories

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the decision allows people to ‘exercise personal responsibility’. The Government is lifting its advice against non-essential travel to a further 51 countries and territories due to the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the decision allows people to “exercise personal responsibility”. The Foreign, Commonwealth...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

EU and UK in ‘solution mode’ on Northern Ireland Protocol – Taoiseach

Micheal Martin said the next two months would offer a window of opportunity to resolve the dispute over the Irish Sea trade arrangement. The UK and EU are in “solution mode” on the Northern Ireland Protocol, with the next two months offering a “window of opportunity” to resolve the stand-off, Ireland’s premier has said.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Tory MP found to have breached parliamentary rules three times

Karl McCartney has apologised to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. Conservative MP Karl McCartney breached parliamentary code three times as he failed to declare links to family firm Moonlighting Systems, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has found. Since being elected in 2010, the MP for Lincoln has declared links to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
POTUS

