Brandi Glanville And Kim Richards' Feud Explained

Uh-oh... they're at it again, folks. Reality television star turned podcast host Brandi Glanville stunned the masses on an episode of "Bravo's Chat Room" when she revealed that she and fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum and famous frenemy Kim Richards were not on speaking terms. "Kim and I are not speaking at the moment and I have zero idea why," Brandi confessed to the show's co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams (via People). "This happens very often with us. But I'm talking to [her sister] Kyle [Richards]. We take breaks because we will murder each other." Still, it appears that Brandi will always be quite fond of her long-time gal pal. "I love her, I have nothing but love for her," she emphatically declared.