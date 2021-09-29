CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brandi Glanville And Kim Richards' Feud Explained

By Amanda Ray Byerly
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Uh-oh... they're at it again, folks. Reality television star turned podcast host Brandi Glanville stunned the masses on an episode of "Bravo's Chat Room" when she revealed that she and fellow "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum and famous frenemy Kim Richards were not on speaking terms. "Kim and I are not speaking at the moment and I have zero idea why," Brandi confessed to the show's co-hosts Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams (via People). "This happens very often with us. But I'm talking to [her sister] Kyle [Richards]. We take breaks because we will murder each other." Still, it appears that Brandi will always be quite fond of her long-time gal pal. "I love her, I have nothing but love for her," she emphatically declared.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Reacts After Watching ‘RHOBH’ Cast Laugh At Her ‘Bonkers’ Tom Girardi Story

Erika Jayne was not amused by the Sept. 15 episode of ‘RHOBH’. Especially after seeing her co-stars laugh at a serious story she told about her estranged husband and son. Erika Jayne was disappointed to see Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their husbands laughing at her “unbelievable” story about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in the Sept. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Kim Richards Unveils New Look at Niece Portia’s Bat Mitzvah: Photo

Aunt’s night out! When Kim Richards attended her niece’s bat mitzvah this past weekend, she didn’t skimp on the glam. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 57, was spotted at the Saturday, October 2, event celebrating her sister Kyle Richards‘ youngest daughter, 13-year-old Portia. In a photo shared by party guest Guilmer Alexander Mancia on Sunday, October 3, the Escape to Witch Mountain star was all smiles in a slinky black dress with silver accents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Kim Richards
Person
Porsha Williams
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Explains Why Kathy Hilton's Butler Doesn't Know Her Name

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills September 1 episode, Kathy Hilton hosted a beautiful dinner party. Although the evening took a dramatic turn, her friends were blown away by the delicious food, stunning tablescape, and Kathy's incredible staff. "Old school hospitality here at the Hiltons," Lisa Rinna said in...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Eileen Davidson Says It’s “Ugly” That Everyone Is “Jumping On The Bandwagon To Crucify” Erika Jayne

Lines continue to be drawn when it comes to Erika Jayne’s plight on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the midst of some really unbelievable stories and contradictions, the cast has slowly started to catch on that Erika may not be telling the full truth. Maybe shedidn’t know about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement. […] The post Eileen Davidson Says It’s “Ugly” That Everyone Is “Jumping On The Bandwagon To Crucify” Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Reveals What Husband Rick Hilton Really Thinks of RHOBH

Everyone has absolutely adored watching Kathy Hilton in her inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But what does her longtime love, husband Rick Hilton, think of her appearing on the show?. Kathy revealed all about her hubby's reaction to RHOBH during her appearance on Watch What Happens...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Camille Grammer Reveals Why Dorit Kemsley Should be Replaced on ‘RHOBH’

Camille Grammer thinks there ought to be some modifications to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast. In a social media put up captured by the @RealHousewivesFranchise Instagram account, Camille gave her opinion on the present cast of the Bravo actuality show, which stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, seems as a “pal of” the Housewives.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills Housewife#Safety Equipment#Feud
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been dark this season, and Kathy Hilton has been the light-hearted comedic touch that we needed. During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe, Kathy played a martini “bottoms up” prank on her RHOBH co-stars. She lugged her beloved box fan with her on the trip. In the middle of […] The post Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Calls Out Erika Jayne In Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

The most explosive season in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history is wrapping up this week. And you know what that means — the reunion is right around the corner. The 4-part reunion will feature Andy Cohen and the ladies diving into the Erika Jayne of it all — her divorce, her legal troubles, and […] The post Andy Cohen Calls Out Erika Jayne In Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
districtchronicles.com

RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville slammed for ‘photoshopping’ new snap as fans say she looks totally unrecognizable

BRANDI Glanville has been accused of photoshopping her latest glam snap. The RHOBH star’s fans claimed she looked totally unrecognizable as she posed in a “heavily filtered” photo. 5. Brandi was accused of photoshopping her latest glamorous snapCredit: Instagram. Brandi, 48, stunned as she pouted at the camera while wearing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Finale Recap: Ice Queen Of Dragons

This is it folks. The monumental jaw dropping season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills  is coming to a close. What a season it’s been! Love her or loathe her, Erika Jayne gave us one of the greatest seasons in Housewives history. Legendary. Erika & Crystal Kung Minkoff meet up for a rare one on […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Finale Recap: Ice Queen Of Dragons appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
nickiswift.com

How Much Money Did Sutton Stracke Get In Her Divorce Settlement?

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Sutton Stracke may hail from a small town (as disgraced housewife Erika Girardi all too eagerly pointed out during a nasty "Housewives" squabble), but make no mistake about it: Her pockets are large! Never forget those $2,000 fuzzy slippers she casually strolled around in during a cast trip to Lake Tahoe. Alas, we digress...
RELATIONSHIPS
talesbuzz.com

Who is the richest RHOBH star and how did she get her money?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rank as one of the richest franchises in the group and certainly take the top spot for most glamorous. The RHOBH women are always dressed in designer duds and couture, and they don’t go anywhere without their glam squads- -who are often flown business class when they accompany the women on their cast trips to exotic locations worldwide.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money

All the Real Housewives comments about Erika Jayne’s legal situation really indicate how intertwined the 1% really are.  These gals are separated by location and their Real Housewives spin offs, but they’ve met each other socially, or had business dealings.  And since news broke about Tom Girardi’s alleged embezzlement, and Erika’s own $25 million dollar lawsuit, […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Is On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Because She Needs Money appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Shows Off New Tattoo, Explains Meaning Behind It

Brandi Passante unveiled a new tattoo on social media today. The Storage Wars star had the word “free” written on her finger. And a tiny blackbird emerges from the last letter. According to Passante, a lot of fans have asked if the ink is an artistic tribute to the song Free Bird—and the answer is no. The drawing is actually a tribute to Passante’s escape from domestic violence.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy