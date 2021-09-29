CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reprezent Radio DJs Share the Best Running Tracks

By Lucy Thorpe
Highsnobiety
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based radio station Reprezent has been supplying the capital with the cutting-edge of underground sounds for a decade. Based out of three shipping containers in Brixton, it is the UK’s biggest youth-led radio station and is known for nurturing some of the country’s finest broadcasting talent. Razor, Annie, Lash, and...

www.highsnobiety.com

NME

Matt Maltese shares new track ‘Good Morning’ and 2022 tour dates

Matt Maltese has shared a new song and revealed 2022 UK and European tour dates – listen to new track ‘Good Morning’ below. The track appears on the London-based singer-songwriter’s upcoming third album ‘Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow’, which is set to land on October 8 via Nettwerk. As Maltese...
MUSIC
NME

Geese share captivating title track from debut album ‘Projector’

Brooklyn’s Geese have shared a new track and revealed details of two London shows – listen to ‘Projector’ below. The new song is the latest preview of the band’s debut album, also titled ‘Projector’, and follows recent single ‘Low Era’. Discussing the new track, frontman Cameron Winter said: “The opening...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

The 15 Best House Tracks of September 2021

Many genres simply run out of gas when it comes to producing quality, new music so it's quite invigorating to present you with brilliant new tunes each and every month within this genre. Tunes to look out for this month come from DJ Seinfeld's new, next-level LP, Disclosure's DJ Kicks single ahead of the long overdue mix, as well as this month's top tune coming from Luciano and Michel Cleis. Plus, many more, including, Steve Bug, Super Flu, Felipe Gordon, Low Steppa, and more. It's a stacked line-up of house music. Enjoy!
THEATER & DANCE
stereoboard.com

Sam Fender Shares New Track Spit Of You

Sam Fender has dropped a new single, Spit Of You. Following Get You Down, the moving, mid-tempo track finds the North Shields singer-songwriter reflecting on his relationship with his father over a jangly guitar melody. It also serves as the latest preview of his upcoming LP, 'Seventeen Going Under', due...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

King Of Sweden Share Track By Track For 'The Training'

Finnish progressive rockers King Of Sweden are celebrating the release of their debut album, "The Training", by sharing a track by track break down for the record. 'Dreaming About the Emerald' is the first single by King of Sweden. It's the first peek into the 6-track album The Training, and it paints both a dreamy and energetic musical landscape. 
MUSIC
urbanmatter.com

Best Part Tracks From Top Chicago Musicians

Everyone can be a DJ on the go nowadays with so many top music streaming platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube Music and Deezer to choose from. Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that anyone can be a good DJ. DJ-ing means so much more than putting together a dodgy party playlist filled with soggy bop songs and hoping for everyone to have a blast at your home party.
CHICAGO, IL
Paste Magazine

Silverbacks Announce New Album Archive Material, Share Title Track

Today’s news from Dublin rock quintet Silverbacks is especially welcome on the heels of their early-September single “Wear My Medals,” which Paste praised as one of the best songs of its release week. The band have announced their second album, Archive Material, coming Jan. 21, 2022, via their new label Full Time Hobby, and shared the video for its title track.
ROCK MUSIC
UPI News

CL shares track list for 'Alpha' album

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper CL is gearing up to release her debut solo album. The 30-year-old K-pop star released a track list for the album, titled Alpha, on Tuesday. Alpha features 11 tracks: "Spicy," "Lover Like Me," "Chuck," "Kai," "Let It," "Tie a Cherry," "Paradise,"...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Archive's Dave Pen shares experimental solo track Death Of Adele

Archive and BirdPen vocalist Dave Pen has released a transformative performance art video for the experimental solo track, Death Of Adele. It's the second single from his debut solo album, Abran Wish & The Light Party, which is out on October 29 via JAR Records. After 25 years of making...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

OVO Sound Radio Debuts New Icewear Vezzo Ft. Future & Smiley Track

OVO Sound is celebrating tons of wins this month. Certified Lover Boy dropped to incredible success, plus it seems like it's opening the door for more music out of the OVO Camp. Of course, OVO Sound isn't limited to its duties as a label but also, a radio show that's notably introduced some of the hottest records in the world.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RunnersWorld

The Best Gear for Running at Night

There’s a lot to love about running at night: cooler temps, minimal traffic, and the peaceful joy of logging miles under the stars. But with those perks come safety concerns. If you’re lacing up after dark (or before dawn), it’s important to prepare accordingly so that you are visible to cars, bikes, and anyone else on the road. A big part of that prep? Choosing the right night-friendly running gear. We’ve made things easy by rounding up nine go-to products that can bring a feeling of safety and security when you pound the pavement after hours.
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD

