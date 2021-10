A Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid is coming in 2022. You might be thinking there’s already an Outlander plug-in hybrid, so what kind of announcement is that? Well, the current plug-in hybrid model is actually of the previous generation. A new generation and redesign of the Mitsubishi Outlander was released for the 2022 model year, but the plug-in hybrid version is still of the old generation. Coming in 2022, the new generation will receive a completely redesigned Outlander plug-in hybrid. Mitsubishi shared some information about the new variant of Outlander, including a few photos and a rough idea of the date of availability.

