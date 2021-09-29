CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelp adds virtual restaurant attribute to help reduce customer confusion

By George Nguyen
Searchengineland.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the pandemic, Yelp has rolled out a number of profile attributes for restaurants, ranging from vaccine-related notices to attributes for LGBTQ and Asian-owned businesses. Now, Yelp is rolling out a Virtual Kitchens attribute for ghost kitchens, virtual restaurants and virtual food courts to identify themselves to potential customers and cut down on confusion regarding the dining experiences they offer, the company announced Wednesday.

