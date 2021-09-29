Yelp adds virtual restaurant attribute to help reduce customer confusion

During the last few months, the comportment of a segment of diners has worsened as restaurants reopened for full dine-in service. How bad is it? Last week, The Wall Street published an article titled, “Restaurant and Hotels Push Back Against the Uptick in Customer Tantrums.” In September, Food & Wine Magazine posted an infographic on its Instagram page called “The New Rules of Dining Out” with directives such as “The Customer is Not Always Right” and “Patience, Patience, Patience.” Rule 10 is “Be Kind,” reminding adults going to dinner the same thing we might tell a child on the first day of school. Yikes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO