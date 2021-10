Clouds continue to stream over northern California this evening, and it will stay that way tonight and early tomorrow. The mountains can expect a few showers Friday while the valley will have breezy weather and fewer clouds. The mountains had a few showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, but they're moving into western Nevada. We will still have a lot of clouds late tonight through Friday morning as another trough arrives. Overnight lows will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains and foothills to the upper 40s and lower 50s in the valley. Friday will begin mostly cloudy and we'll have fewer clouds and stronger breezes in the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s in the valley.

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO