New River CTC launches 2022 Invitational sponsorship campaign

By Tyler Barker
 9 days ago
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is looking ahead to basketball season, finalizing plans for the college’s invitational tournament fundraiser and looking for sponsors.

“What started as a one-day event in 2019 has grown to a six-day tournament featuring some of the state’s top high school talent,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.

The New River CTC Invitational will bring twenty-five area high school basketball teams, including twenty-six returning All-State players, to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center January 3-8, 2022. Confirmed teams participating in the event include Cabell Midland Knights, Cabell Midland Lady Knights, Greater Beckley Christian Crusaders, Greenbrier East Spartans, Greenbrier East Lady Spartans, Greenbrier West Cavaliers, Huntington Highlanders, Huntington Lady Highlanders, Independence Patriots, James Monroe Mavericks, Liberty Raiders, Logan Wildcats, Man Hillbillies, Mt. View Golden Knights, Pike View Panthers, Pike View Lady Panthers, Princeton Tigers, Richwood Lumberjacks, Shady Spring Tigers, Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves, Webster County Highlanders, Westside Renegades, Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles, Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles and Wyoming East Warriors. Because the event supports student scholarships and participating high schools’ Project Graduation committees, sponsors are needed.

“An event of this magnitude would not be possible without the generosity and support of our friends and sponsors,” explained Green. “Sponsorships at all levels from local businesses and individuals help to make the New River CTC Invitational one of the premier basketball events in the state for the students, fans, athletes and the communities we serve.”

Top tier sponsorships include VIP courtside seating with in-seat food and beverage service, as well as VIP parking. In addition to game day festivities, select sponsorship opportunities include commercial packages in the live streaming of the New River CTC Invitational on Facebook and YouTube through Video Productions.

“There will be an incredible amount of talent on display, and we depend on our sponsors to help us provide student athletes with both a great experience and educational opportunities at New River CTC,” Green added.

For more information about the New River CTC Invitational and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://nrctcf.org, call 304-929-6734 or email foundation@newriver.edu.

