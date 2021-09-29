CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Issue raised over wheelchair access points on city sidewalks during Beckley Common Council meeting

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWs3W_0cBaMa9000

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The city’s sidewalks were recently redone, and while this is great for many, it has created an issue for wheelchair-bound residents.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price stated that the company that completed the city’s sidewalk project, a construction company out of Frametown, placed several wheelchair access points outside of the designated crosswalk space, leaving wheelchair users to exit the sidewalk in the middle of the road. In some areas, Price said the access point is 12 to 15 feet away from the crosswalk.

“Somebody using it would come right out in the middle of traffic,” Price said. “It would be a race for them to hit the walk button and then go back and wait for traffic to pass. It’s difficult to cross the street but much less in a wheelchair. This needs to be addressed and changed.”

Price said a city resident pointed the access points out to him earlier Tuesday morning. According to Price, the mistake has been made on Prince Street and Fayette Street.

Mayor Rob Rappold commended RK Construction on the outstanding work they did repairing the sidewalk but agreed that the wheelchair access point issue needed to be looked into.

Stay with Lootpress as this story develops.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Beckley Council to consider changing trick-or-treating permanently

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, October 12, Beckley Common Council will meet to consider designating the last Saturday in October as the city’s trick-or-treat date, regardless of what day Halloween falls on. An employee with the Mayor’s Office stated that council is considering the permanent change for several reasons.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Public Library goes fine free

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Public Library is going fine free next week!. From Monday, October 11, until Saturday, October 16, overdue items can be returned to the library fine free. This does not count for lost or damaged items. Director of the Raleigh County Public Library, Amy...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Delegate Announces Grant to Trap Hill Little League

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Delegate Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, recently announced a $5,000 grant for the Trap Hill Little League. The funds will be utilized for new, upgraded ballfields fields with restrooms and a concession area. Toney was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Lootpress

Rental assistance program still accepting applications in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice wants to remind all West Virginia residents that a program developed earlier this year to help renters and landlords impacted by COVID-19 is still open and accepting applications. The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF), offers direct...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Carper condemns poor service

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper testified before the state Public Service Commission concerning what he called Suddenlink’s poor service today in Charleston. Carper began his testimony by praising Chairwoman Charlotte Lane and the Public Service Commission for responding to thousands of complaints due to the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Historic Supply Outlet to Host Trunk-or-Treat

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ashland Company Store of McDowell County, WV will host a trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021. Festivities are set to begin at 4 pm, with games and activities setting the stage for the trunk-or-treat itself which will begin at 5 pm. The Ashland...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Point#Beckley Common Council#Ward Iv#Price#Rk Construction
Lootpress

Charleston fire fighters take oath at graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 8, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner administered the firefighter’s oath to eleven recent CFD recruits at their graduation ceremony. The ceremony took place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. “We are thrilled to add eleven new firefighters...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Toyota Family of Dealerships Donate $300,000 to Establish Support for WV Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and West Virginia University

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Ball Toyota Family of Dealerships including Ball Toyota Charleston, L&S Toyota of Beckley and Advantage Toyota of Barboursville will announce a partnership with WV CASA and United Ways of West Virginia to donate over $250,000 to provide needed support for children being assisted through the court system by CASA volunteers. The Ball family also welcomes West Virginia University President Dr. Gordon Gee to the dealership to present an annual gift of $50,000 to West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Applications are open for the 2022 Charleston Youth Council

CHARLESTON, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, October 7, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that applications for the 2022 Charleston Youth Council are now available. Mayor Goodwin established the first Charleston Youth Council in September 2019. The council engages youth in the Capital City and provides them a voice in developing public policy and community development initiatives.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Fayette County Assessor’s Office closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Assessor’s Office will be closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. According to Fayette County Assessor Eddie Young, the office will be closed today, Friday, and Monday since it’s a holiday. “I apologize for any inconvenience; we don’t want anyone to come in and get sick. We should be back open on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The office will be sanitized and thoroughly cleaned. Thank you in advance for your cooperation,” says Young.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Public Library to hold large book sale

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Calling all bibliophiles! The Raleigh County Public Library is planning a large book sale. According to Amy Stover, director of the Raleigh County Library, the sale will act as a fundraiser to assist the Friends of the Raleigh County Public Library group with projects and programming.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

City of Lewisburg shares Halloween plans

Residents who do not want to participate by passing out candy should leave their porch light turned off while trick-or-treating is taking place. Gailyn Markham is a multimedia journalist for Lootpress. She joined the Lootpress staff in November of 2020. Gailyn graduated from Concord University in May of 2019 with a BA in English Journalism and a minor in Sociology. During her time there, she was a staff writer for the school’s newspaper, “The Concordian,” and received the 2019 Outstanding Journalist Award for her work. Before joining the Lootpress team, Gailyn interned for The Register-Herald and, upon completing her internship, was asked to continue working as a freelance writer. She freelanced for the newspaper for two years. A West Virginia native, Gailyn has always been devoted to telling the stories of the Mountain State. When she isn’t working, she enjoys taking advantage of West Virginia’s many outdoor adventures, reading, and renovating her home with her husband, Chris. For news tips or story ideas, email Gailyn at gailynmarkham@lootpress.com. You can also follow her on Facebook.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy