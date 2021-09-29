Issue raised over wheelchair access points on city sidewalks during Beckley Common Council meeting

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The city’s sidewalks were recently redone, and while this is great for many, it has created an issue for wheelchair-bound residents.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price stated that the company that completed the city’s sidewalk project, a construction company out of Frametown, placed several wheelchair access points outside of the designated crosswalk space, leaving wheelchair users to exit the sidewalk in the middle of the road. In some areas, Price said the access point is 12 to 15 feet away from the crosswalk.

“Somebody using it would come right out in the middle of traffic,” Price said. “It would be a race for them to hit the walk button and then go back and wait for traffic to pass. It’s difficult to cross the street but much less in a wheelchair. This needs to be addressed and changed.”

Price said a city resident pointed the access points out to him earlier Tuesday morning. According to Price, the mistake has been made on Prince Street and Fayette Street.

Mayor Rob Rappold commended RK Construction on the outstanding work they did repairing the sidewalk but agreed that the wheelchair access point issue needed to be looked into.

