Councilmembers approve closure of Beckley alley

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, Beckley Common Councilmembers approved to close a city alley.

According to the ordinance, the city will permanently close the 10-foot-wide right-of-way/ alley between Ellison Avenue and Seaver Avenue. The ordinance also authorized the conveyance of said property to the owner of the adjacent property, The Salvation Army.

Prior to the vote, Mayor Rob Rappold shared that the alley has gone unused for quite some time.

This was the second and final reading of the ordinance. Council offered time for public comments on the issue but received no participation.