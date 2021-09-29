CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

On This Date: 2001 (25)Clemson-47 (9)Georgia Tech-44 F/OT

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 29, 2001 was the scene for one of the most exciting Clemson Football games of the last 20 years. 2 plays defined the game for Clemson fans, and those 2 plays have gone down as two of the most iconic CUFB plays of the 21st century. A wild back-and-forth second half was merely an appetizer for the final two minutes of the game. Georgia Tech had a 38-34 lead with the clock ticking down to two minutes remaining. Facing fourth-and-13 from their own 37-yard line, Dantzler heaved a beautiful pass that fell in the arms of J.J. McKelvey who trotted into the end zone to put the Tigers up 41-38 with 1:58 remaining in the game:

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Woodrow Dantzler
Person
Sean Mcdonough
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scandalous Urban Meyer Video

Update: The original video, along with the Twitter account that posted it, has been deleted. We’ll see if Meyer addresses the situation in the coming days. The video is still out there on social media, though. Earlier: A scandalous video of a man who appears to be Jacksonville Jaguars head...
NFL
The Spun

State Trooper On Leave For Alleged Behavior With College Football Band

A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave and is being investigated due to allegations of misconduct with a female member of the LSU band. Chris Nakamoto of WBRZ News was to first to report the complaints about the Louisiana state trooper’s alleged misconduct. The state trooper was reportedly in a hotel room with multiple band members for LSU’s road trip against Mississippi State last month. Additionally, the complaints claim that the state trooper drank with at least one band member and showed inappropriate behavior.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Unfortunate “Long Term” Ohio State Injury

Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to move to 4-1 on the season. A dominant 52-13 win gave the Buckeyes their third-straight victory after a loss to the Oregon Ducks. It also moved Ohio State to No. 7 in the AP Poll thanks to a few top-10 teams losing.
OHIO STATE
thegazette.com

Penn State coach James Franklin: Not wild about visiting Iowa City

When a team vaults to No. 3 in Associated Press’ football Top 25, it’s going to get noticed. Here’s what Penn State Coach James Franklin said about the Hawkeyes Saturday night after his team’s 24-0 win over Indiana, and what some writers said about Iowa since its 51-14 win at Maryland last Friday:
IOWA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Alabama RB Is Out For The Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide thoroughly dominated rival Ole Miss this past Saturday. But on Monday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban had some bad news for one of his star running backs. Per Alabama insider Cecil Hurt, Saban announced that sophomore running back Jase McClellan is slated to undergo knee surgery...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

College Football odds: Penn State vs. Iowa prediction, odds, pick, and more

The biggest game of the college football weekend will take place in Iowa on Saturday afternoon. This matchup between 3rd ranked Penn State, and 4th ranked Iowa will be a battle of undefeated teams in Big Ten college football action. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes the Penn State-Iowa prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
USA Today

Carter scores winner in OT, Norfolk State tops Hampton 47-44

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter scored a walkoff touchdown from the 1 and Norfolk State clipped Hampton 47-44 in overtime Saturday in the Battle of the Bay. Hampton (2-2) had knotted the score at 41-41 with 12 seconds remaining in regulation when Jett Duffey hooked up with Jadakis Bonds on a 17-yard touchdown pass. The Pirates struck first in OT on an Alex Perez 28-yard field goal.
HAMPTON, VA
CBS Tampa

‘This Is Going To Be Georgia’s First Real Tough Road Test’: Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other Games

(CBS Local Sports) – College football rolls along this week with a great slate of games across CBS and CBS Sports Network. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to CBS Sports’ Adam Zucker about this week’s matchups including a clash of top 25 teams with Georgia and Auburn plus the number one team in the country, Alabama, heading to College Station to lock horns with the Aggies. #2 Georgia at #18 Auburn: Saturday, October 9, 3:30pm ET on CBS “It’s Georgia-Auburn and because it’s at Jordan-Hare Stadium, you never know what might happen. We enjoyed watching the prayer from a few years back on our...
GEORGIA STATE
clemsonsportstalk.com

The Notes: NC State 27, Clemson 21 (Double OT)

The game was Clemson’s 15th overtime contest in school history. It was Clemson’s second overtime game against NC State all-time, joining a 24-17 overtime win in 2016. The game was Clemson’s fifth multi-overtime game in school history, joining games against Wake Forest in 2004, Miami (Fla.) in 2005, Boston College in 2006 and Notre Dame in 2020.
