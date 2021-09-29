On This Date: 2001 (25)Clemson-47 (9)Georgia Tech-44 F/OT

September 29, 2001 was the scene for one of the most exciting Clemson Football games of the last 20 years. 2 plays defined the game for Clemson fans, and those 2 plays have gone down as two of the most iconic CUFB plays of the 21st century. A wild back-and-forth second half was merely an appetizer for the final two minutes of the game. Georgia Tech had a 38-34 lead with the clock ticking down to two minutes remaining. Facing fourth-and-13 from their own 37-yard line, Dantzler heaved a beautiful pass that fell in the arms of J.J. McKelvey who trotted into the end zone to put the Tigers up 41-38 with 1:58 remaining in the game: