Separating Ryan Pace from Matt Nagy in Chicago Bears failures

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune is reporting that there is a possibility that the Bears hand over play-calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. (Chicago Tribune) Heading into Week 10 last year, the Bears made this exact change. With Nagy calling plays through the first nine weeks, the Bears offense averaged 19.8 points per game. With Lazor on the headset, the offense scored 27.7 points per game. A lot of frustrations have been expressed after Justin Fields suffered nine sacks in his Week 3 debut. Handing over play-calling could help Nagy buy some time as his coaching seat is getting incredibly hot. The Bears face off against the Lions this Sunday in Chicago. With Fields and Andy Dalton both on the injury report, no starting quarterback has been announced yet.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO