CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Separating Ryan Pace from Matt Nagy in Chicago Bears failures

By Parker Hurley
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Nagy has taken the brunt of the blame after the Chicago Bears offensive disaster, and he certainly deserves it. Aside from the production are plenty of issues in scheme and decision making along the way. However, while it is easy to throw Matt Nagy under fire, the screams should be much louder for Ryan Pace. The argument for Matt Nagy has always been that he does not have a quarterback, and now that he has Justin Fields, the line and players around him are that of a bottom-tier roster.

beargoggleson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Column: Matt Nagy said ‘you almost can’t even make it up’ how inept the Chicago Bears offense was in Justin Fields’ 1st start. But it’s not hard to imagine when looking at the team’s arc under Nagy.

Matt Nagy’s tenure as Chicago Bears coach reached a crisis Sunday afternoon when his stumbling offense, which has routinely been arrow down since the end of the 2018 season, was worse than ever in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start. There’s never a good time for a historically bad effort, but having it coincide with the highly anticipated opportunity for Fields makes things ...
NFL
FanSided

3 replacements the Bears should hire now for Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears need to make a head-coaching change over Matt Nagy yesterday. After getting pulverized by the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 2021 should be the last season Matt Nagy gets to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. For an offensive-minded coach, his side of the ball...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy Making Matters Worse After Horrible Loss

After the embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tries to say the right thing. Instead, he keeps digging a deeper hole for himself. The fallout from the Chicago Bears humiliating loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 continues. Head coach...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions, including whether Matt Nagy’s job is in danger — plus our Week 4 predictions

Justin Fields will make his second consecutive start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, facing the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. All of Bears nation hopes it goes better than last week, when the Cleveland Browns stamped out the excitement of Fields’ first NFL start to hand the Bears a crushing 26-6 loss. As kickoff approaches on the Bears’ chance to rebound, here’s our snapshot look at the ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
fantasypros.com

Chicago Bears and Matt Nagy may turn play-calling over to Bill Lazor

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune is reporting that there is a possibility that the Bears hand over play-calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. (Chicago Tribune) Heading into Week 10 last year, the Bears made this exact change. With Nagy calling plays through the first nine weeks, the Bears offense averaged 19.8 points per game. With Lazor on the headset, the offense scored 27.7 points per game. A lot of frustrations have been expressed after Justin Fields suffered nine sacks in his Week 3 debut. Handing over play-calling could help Nagy buy some time as his coaching seat is getting incredibly hot. The Bears face off against the Lions this Sunday in Chicago. With Fields and Andy Dalton both on the injury report, no starting quarterback has been announced yet.
NFL
chicitysports.com

No Surprise: Matt Nagy Announces No Changes to Playcalling for Chicago Bears

The pain is real around the Chicago Bears’ offense and according to head coach Matt Nagy “everything is on the table” in order to get the team headed in the right direction with a Week 4 divisional matchup against the Lions on tap. One thing that wasn’t discussed however, was Nagy relinquishing playcalling duties. Meeting with the media on Monday, Nagy understood the fact that things needed to change, but in terms of actual change…there was none. The head coach did offer this up in terms of looking back at Sunday’s dismal performance:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Bears players know Matt Nagy's offense is broken

Matt Nagy is coming under fire following the Bears’ abysmal offensive outing in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, and rightfully so. Chicago’s offense was historically bad in Cleveland, where they mustered only 47 yards of offense, which was their worst output in 40 years. The Bears totaled just 24 yards in a 23-7 loss to the Lions back on Nov. 22, 1981.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears, Browns Postgame: Matt Nagy's Team Overmatched, Underprepared

3 Bears observations: Nagy's team overmatched, underprepared originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yikes. Just, yikes. That is not how the Bears drew up Justin Fields’ first start. It’s not unfair to call the offensive performance pathetic. The defense played well early, but clearly ran out of gas. This is one they’ll want to throw away, and throw away fast.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears Twitter is really upset with Matt Nagy's playcalling

What is Matt Nagy doing? That was the question on everyone’s fingertips as the Bears offense stumbled through a completely ineffective first half. The main gripe from Bears fans and pundits alike is, why aren’t the Bears getting Justin Fields out of the pocket?. The Bears finally did get Fields...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Rex Ryan Eviscerates Bears' Matt Nagy for Offensive Line Scheme

Rex Ryan eviscerates Matt Nagy: 'Absolutely ridiculous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears turned in one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. And a lot of it has to do with head coach Matt Nagy's offensive plan, specifically the line scheme.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Shredded by Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown, David Kaplan

Kreutz, Brown go scorched earth on Matt Nagy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can probably count on one hand the number of positive offensive plays that the Bears made in their 26-6 loss to the Browns in Week 3. They had one passing yard. One. They surrendered nine sacks. They averaged 1.1 yards per play, the second-worst mark in the NFL this century, per CBS Sports.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Matt Nagy Continuing Bears QB Circus By Not Naming Week 4 Starter

No coach in the NFL is sitting on a hotter seat than Matt Nagy, whose Chicago Bears fell to 1-2 after a humiliating loss to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday that saw his offense generate one lonely net yard passing. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was the starter in that game,...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Matt Nagy’s Identity Crisis and Other Bears Bullets

In a throwback to the mid-to-late ’90s, it was the Bulls bringing us optimism on a Monday when the Bears were breaking our hearts on Sunday. Hope springs eternal in the land of buckets. • While making a quick grocery run, I stumbled upon ESPN 1000’s Marc Silverman making an...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

156K+
Followers
349K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy