Even Duff Goldman Is Creeped Out By This Super Realistic Cake

By Gina LaVecchia Ragone
 9 days ago
Duff Goldman is known for making stunning cakes that range from the super realistic to the creatively fantastical. Remember the incredibly real-looking and functional R2-D2 cake he and his team at Charm City Cakes made for "Star Wars" producer George Lucas? The Maryland native also recently made a cake that looked so much like a canister of classic Old Bay Seasoning that some fans thought it was a close-up of the actual spice container. Of course, his most iconic cakes were the series of Harry Potter confections, complete with special effects like lights and smoke effects, for the movie premieres of the films.

Mashed

The Real Reason Anne Burrell Always Wears Skirts

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell is a fierce chef who's made a name for herself in the culinary business. The Food Network star has a striking personality and stands out with her spiky hair and unabashed attitude. Burrell is comfortable being herself and often posts relatable updates on social media for her fans.
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Duff Goldman's Unconventional Cheesecake

Celebrity baker Duff Goldman never ceases to amaze us. The creations from Goldman and his team at Charm City Cakes are so innovative, imaginative, and incredible that you might even find your mouth watering over a Monopoly board (via Instagram). Although you know Goldman's cakes will be delicious and decadent, they tend to look so spectacular you hardly want to cut into them.
Mashed

Duff Goldman Just Shared His Secret For Making Ultra Crispy Focaccia Bread

Few chefs know how to bake better than Duff Goldman. This celebrity chef started experimenting in the kitchen at the age of 4, started professionally working in a bagel shop when he turned 14, and has gone on to work in professional kitchens, write cookbooks, and host multiple television shows, per Food Network. Goldman's particular specialty lies in baked goods and he has tasted a ton of breads, cakes, and cookies as a judge on shows like "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Spring Baking Championship."
Mashed

It Just Became Even Easier To Buy Buddy Valastro's Cakes

Imagine ordering "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro's famous and scrumptious rainbow cake with delectable multi-colored layers sandwiched between buttercream icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles — and doing so with just the touch of a button. Now, it just became easier than ever to get a taste of the fantastic cakes from the dessert whiz's Carlo's Bakery as the company has rolled out a virtual cake delivery service called Buddy V's Cake Slice.
Mashed

Fans Are In Love With Duff Goldman's Baby Pumpkin Patch Pic

Few things are cuter than a baby in a pumpkin patch, but Duff Goldman's daughter Josephine may be the cutest pumpkin patch baby out there. For a while now, fans of Goldman have been obsessed with the photos he's shared of Josephine — especially her gorgeous blue eyes. But the latest snap from a pumpkin patch has everyone absolutely in love with the baker's baby.
Mashed

The Biggest Mistake Duff Goldman Thinks Contestants Make In Baking Competitions

Some people watch baking shows like "Holiday Baking Championship" or "The Greatest British Baking Show" as a stress reliever while others religiously tune in because they see it as an opportunity to learn from the best of the best. Whichever category you fall into, you've probably seen some crazy things go down on your TV screen, like maybe a contestant's cake toppling over at the last second or fondant gone wrong. Sure, blame it on bad luck. But, renowned pastry chef Duff Goldman makes a strong argument that many of these situations are silly mistakes that could have been avoided.
Mashed

The Squash Soup Addition Alex Guarnaschelli Calls 'Brilliant'

Celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a fan of simplicity. Per Insider, the chef likes her recipes to be filled with simple ingredients. She also likes to use devices like the slow cooker when she doesn't have a lot of time to spare and wants to prepare a dish that requires very little prepping.
Mashed

Duff Goldman Learned This Easy Crepe Trick From A Child

TikTok has quickly risen in popularity, especially with teens. The site, which The Atlantic notes helps people get "famous very quickly" houses videos that range from dance recreations, to karaoke, to handy tricks and proves that students really can become masters. When it comes to these videos, age means nothing. If the round-up from One Crazy House is any indication, there are seemingly hacks that come from kids and adults, as well as ages in between, like TikTok-ing college student @kaansanity, who teaches people how to more easily take notes in class.
Mashed

Alton Brown Fans Are Loving This Super Relatable Blueberry Cobbler 'Mystery'

Fans of Alton Brown have been loving the latest bake that he posted to Instagram on October 7. The picture was a square baking dish with a half-eaten blueberry cobbler and the spoon still sitting in it. "Blueberry Smush. I don't know who ate it straight from the dish, but this is why we can't have nice things," he wrote. And within a day, the post had already received more than 10,700 likes.
Mashed

The Real Reason Duff Goldman Doesn't Like Competing - Exclusive

While Duff Goldman might be a huge Baltimore Ravens fan — he did even make a chili dog recipe just for his Pepsi partnership to celebrate watching NFL football — that might be the only kind of competition he actually loves. As it turns out, Goldman, with his delightfully upbeat personality, actually hates competing. Given that he turns up on plenty of judged baking competition shows with the Food Network, both as a competitor and as a judge, you might not have guessed that. When Goldman sat down to talk with Mashed during an exclusive interview, he also dished on "Buddy vs. Duff" and why he doesn't have the competitive spirit.
Mashed

What Melissa d'Arabian Did Before Fame

Chef, author, and TV personality Melissa d'Arabian has achieved many milestones ever since she won the fifth edition of "The Next Food Network Star" and impressed viewers with her cooking talent. Per the Food Network, d'Arabian is particularly interested in demonstrating how to cook for the entire family and has relatable tips for managing things like budgeting while hunting for groceries at the supermarket, which many people can identify with.
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Chopped Champion Dr. BBQ, Ray Lampe

Ray "Dr. BBQ" Lampe is one of — or perhaps the – most famous pitmasters in the country. The barbecue star got his start cooking in barbecue competitions, and, finding a true talent, worked his way up to eventually become a competition judge as well as judge on Food Network programs such as Chopped and American Grilled (via Locals Dish Tampa Bay).
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
Bon Appétit

Super Lemony Olive Oil Cake

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through the retail links below, we earn an affiliate commission. The name gives it away, but it’s true: Mina Stone’s olive oil cake is super fragrant with lemon, extremely moist thanks to extra-virgin...
Mashed

Trisha Yearwood's Chicken Potpie Burgers Recipe - Exclusive

Country music star Trisha Yearwood just released her latest cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen." It's the fourth cookbook Yearwood has put together, after three other best-selling books, as she's on a mission to share delicious, comforting recipes with home cooks. We had the opportunity to sit down with Yearwood to discuss all...
Mashed

This Is Damaris Phillips' Hack For Quick, Flavorful Roux

A roux is basically culinary magic. The simple mixture typically contains a one-to-one ratio of oil or butter and flour, as AllRecipes explained. The process couldn't be simpler — you merely heat the oil or butter until it's nice and warm before whisking in your flour, allowing the two ingredients to combine into a paste-like consistency that gently bubbles and softly browns. A roux is incredibly versatile and can be used to thicken everything from stews to incredible sauces. It impacts both the texture and the taste, as a well-made roux contains subtle and slightly nutty toasted flavors that enhance any dish.
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
Mashed

Subway Is Bringing Back This Popular Fall Cookie Flavor

While most people know Subway for the savory menu items — like the infamous $5 footlongs — the chain's sweeter offerings have a loyal legion of fans who return time and time again for the soft, freshly baked cookies. While some classic cookie varieties, like chocolate chip and white chip...
Mashed

Halloween Clementine Pumpkins Recipe

Are you in need of a cute and festive fall or Halloween recipe that won't break the bank? If so, we have the perfect one for you. This recipe requires just a few ingredients and is sure to bring a smile to your face. Recipe developer Miriam Hahn is the brains behind it, and she raves over the nutrients in the oranges. "Oranges of all varieties are super high in Vitamin C, which really strengthens our immune system and keeps us healthy," Hahn shares. "Surprisingly, oranges have lots of calcium too. And of course, we all should be eating more fiber, and these little guys are packed with it."
Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

