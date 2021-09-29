Even Duff Goldman Is Creeped Out By This Super Realistic Cake

While Duff Goldman might be a huge Baltimore Ravens fan — he did even make a chili dog recipe just for his Pepsi partnership to celebrate watching NFL football — that might be the only kind of competition he actually loves. As it turns out, Goldman, with his delightfully upbeat personality, actually hates competing. Given that he turns up on plenty of judged baking competition shows with the Food Network, both as a competitor and as a judge, you might not have guessed that. When Goldman sat down to talk with Mashed during an exclusive interview, he also dished on "Buddy vs. Duff" and why he doesn't have the competitive spirit.

