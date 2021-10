SAN ANTONIO — A delivery driver was shot twice after a confrontation in a parking lot on the west side Tuesday night, SAPD said. Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Barclay Street. The driver, who was believed to be in his 30s, was working for the delivery service, Favor. He had pulled up to a convenience store to pick up a delivery in his white SUV when two males came up to him and stared at him, police said.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO