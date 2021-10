Despite being a mall chain, J. Crew has quite the unique relationship with New Balance as it will often have GR colorways stocked on the shelves or the site, as well as roll out a handful of collaborations with the sportswear brand every year. Towards the latter half of the Summer, the elevated menswear and womenwear brand applied an outdoors-y palette to the 997H, and now it’s following that release up with New York-inspired New Balance 992 collaboration. This multi-toned take makes perfect sense given that the brand is headquartered out of the Big Apple.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO