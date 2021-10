CELINA – As of October 6, 2021, the Mercer County Health District (MCHD) reports 4,950 confirmed cases, 977 probable cases, 4,638 recovered cases, seven known hospitalizations, 93 COVID-19 deaths, and 21 probable deaths of COVID-19 among Mercer County residents. In addition, there have been 55 confirmed cases who have passed away due to causes other than COVID-19. Today, there are 165 known active cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County. Out of the cumulative total of confirmed cases, there has been a total of 51 reinfections of COVID-19. There have been 51 confirmed and 15 probable cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated Mercer County residents. Of those individuals, 12 were hospitalized and have since recovered. Four have passed away.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO