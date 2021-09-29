I'm a Few Inches From Being an Adult Film Star

Hollywood is a fascinating place; for every actor who loves the spotlight and dwells in it, there’s one (read Kristen Stewart) who simply wishes they could act and go home without having to go through multiple rounds of press. Similarly, for every struggling actor waiting tables hoping to make things happen, there’s a veteran who’s done enough work to take a break of some sort. Actors choose to take breaks for different reasons. Cameron Diaz, for instance, was simply tired of being ‘the talent’ that everyone relied on and wanted to have more control of her time. More reasons can range between spending time with family, reevaluating one’s career, or simply getting rid of toxicity just like Kerry Washington did. Either way, here are some of our favorite actors and the reasons they chose to quit for a while.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO