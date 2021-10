The moment I knew the Rivian R1T was a true contender in the now-exploding electric truck market came while bracing myself in the passenger seat while a fellow journalist guided the e-beast up a treacherously rocky, narrow 30-degree grade near Breckinridge, Colorado—all with shocking ease and comfort. There was none of the violent jostling you get in traditional four-wheelers scrambling to solve a technical trail. There was little-to-no slippage from the four all-terrain-tire shod wheels. And the best part was the silence—all you could hear while this 8,500-pound pickup deftly darted up, up, up was the sound of tires crunching over rocks, and our own joy-filled hollering.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO