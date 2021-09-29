Vote now for The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week

View more in
Sports
Related
Los Angeles Daily News
Daily News Boys Athlete of the Week: Travis Throckmorton, Simi Valley
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: Throckmorton threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns while completing 19 of 30 passing in Friday’s 63-34 win over Oxnard Pacifica. The Oregon State commit has 1,411 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions in six games. He also has four rushing touchdowns this season.
Daily Breeze
Daily Breeze Girls Athlete of the Week: Cassandra Paul, Torrance
Noteworthy: Paul, a senior setter and team captain, led the Tartars to a pair of five-set victories against Pioneer League rivals South and West. Paul had 40 assists, 18 digs, four aces and one block against South and 48 assists, 16 digs and two aces against West. Torrance is the top-ranked team in this week’s CIF-SS Division 5 poll.
Grand Blanc golfer Taylor Kondel voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Grand Blanc golfer Taylor Kondel was voted the Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Sept. 14-20. Kondel received 15,061 of the 32,881 votes cast by readers of MLive-The Flint Journal to finish ahead of Grand Blanc soccer player Tyler Philpott, who had 10,190. Goodrich soccer play Nathan Olson...
Los Angeles Daily News
Daily News Girls Athlete of the Week: Ariana Liu, Westlake
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. Noteworthy: Lui, a five-star recruit, pulled off a “golden set” last week, a feat comparable to a perfect game in baseball. A golden set is achieved by winning 24 straight points to win the set 6-0. Lui’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Napoleon volleyball standout voted Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON – Momo Hampton has been one of the most impressive volleyball players in the Jackson area so far this fall season and readers of MLive and the Jackson Citizen Patriot tend to agree. Hampton served up the first 22 consecutive points for the Pirates in the first set of...
ussa.edu
Vote Now for United States Sports Academy Athlete of the Month for September
Worldwide online voting is now open for the United States Sports Academy’s September Athlete of the Month ballot, featuring 12 candidates from seven countries who made an impact in their sport during the month. Everyone is encouraged to cast a vote on the Academy’s website at www.ussa.edu. Voting will continue...
heraldmailmedia.com
Vote for Washington County's Athletes of the Week for Sept. 27-Oct. 2
It’s up to you to decide. Place your vote for the top boys and girls performers. Voting will close Thursday at noon.
Aberdeen News
Vote now for the Northeastern South Dakota high school athlete of the week, October 4
Voting is now open for the Aberdeen American News Athlete of the Week. Readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes of the week on their desktop or the aberdeennews.com mobile web via the form. The deadline for voting is at Wednesday at 5 p.m. Votes by email...
thedailyreporter.com
Bronson's Swick wins girl's race; Quincy's Reif takes second in boy's to pace local XC teams at Big 8 Jamboree
CONCORD, MI. — The whole of the Big 8 conference traveled to Concord High School on Tuesday to compete in the second Big 8 Cross Country Jamboree of the 2021 season. Branch County was well represented at the event, seeing both individual and team success. In the girls portion of...
thedailyreporter.com
Coldwater's Musselman qualifies for MHSAA Golf State Finals; Cardinals finish 7th as a team
NullCENTREVILLE, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal Golf team traveled to Centreville’s Island Hills Golf Course on Tuesday to take part in the MHSAA Division Two Regional 9 tournament. The Region 9 tournament was arguably one of the most difficult regions to play in when it comes to Division Two,...
Register-Guard
North Eugene soccer player voted Athlete of the Week
Lauren Becraft of North Eugene had two goals in a game against Marist, leading her team to a 4-2 win. Register-Guard voters have elected Becraft the high school Athlete of the Week for her performance. Other nominees this week were:. Carter Greene, Marist: The quarterback completed 11-of-14 passes for 210...
Mercury News
Vote now: Bay Area News Group girls athlete of the week
Welcome to the Bay Area News Group (Mercury News & East Bay Times) girls athlete of the week poll. For the entire academic year, we will provide a list of candidates who stood out over the previous week and allow you, the reader, to vote for the winner. This week,...
MLive.com
Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week from Sep. 22-28
Each Wednesday through the fall season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
Comments / 0