Browns’ Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Patrick Finley
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago
In one of the least surprising developments of the NFL season, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday morning. Garrett, a former No. 1 overall pick, sacked the Bears 4 1⁄2 times, a Browns franchise record, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. “I...

chicago.suntimes.com

