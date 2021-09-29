Rocky start to proposal to build 598 riverfront apartments at border of Whitemarsh and Conshohocken
During the September 28th meeting of Whitemarsh Township’s Planning Commission, the commissioners considered an application from KRE Acquisition Corp. on a proposal to build a 598 apartment community at 401-433 Washington Street. The property is split by the border of the Borough of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh Township, and the commissioners were only considering zoning relief sought for the 20% that falls within Whitemarsh Township.morethanthecurve.com
