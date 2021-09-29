CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Rocky start to proposal to build 598 riverfront apartments at border of Whitemarsh and Conshohocken

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the September 28th meeting of Whitemarsh Township’s Planning Commission, the commissioners considered an application from KRE Acquisition Corp. on a proposal to build a 598 apartment community at 401-433 Washington Street. The property is split by the border of the Borough of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh Township, and the commissioners were only considering zoning relief sought for the 20% that falls within Whitemarsh Township.

