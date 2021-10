Wild boars are no match for Shakira. Shakira shared a breathless video on her IG that she had been attacked by boars in a park in Barcelona while out for a walk with her son. “Look at how the two wild boars that attacked me in the park have left my bag,” she said in Spanish. “They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it,” she continued, showing off the damage down to her bag. “They’ve destroyed everything.” A mama will do anything to protect her child! She added, “Milan, tell the truth!” she said, calling to her son. “Say how your mum stood up to the wild boar!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO