Arizonans are not going to be able to override a series of changes in voting law approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled legislature. Eric Kramer, chairman of Arizona Deserves Better, confirmed that the volunteers did not get the 118,823 signatures needed on each of the three petitions to block enactment of the laws until voters get a chance to decide whether to ratify or veto them.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO